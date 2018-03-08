Island artist to create installation for Central Park

Island-raised sculptor and artist Meredith Bergmann’s design has been chosen for the Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Woman Suffrage Movement Monument in Central Park. These will be the first statues of real women in the park.

“I’m honored and delighted to announce that my design was chosen,” said Ms. Bergmann.

Ms. Bergmann has been given two years to complete the sculpture, which will be unveiled on August 26, 2020.

Ms. Bergmann is an acclaimed sculptor whose work re-created historical figures including presidents and first ladies. Her figures of suffragettes Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton will go up in 2020 on the Literary Walk on the Mall in Central Park.

A small cast of the statue was unveiled at the New-York Historical Society, where the model was on view until the end of July.

Ms. Bergmann, whose works include the Boston Women’s Memorial and the FDR Hope Memorial on Roosevelt Island, beat out 90 candidates for the historic assignment.