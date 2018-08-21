Hawk and owl prepped for Center appearance

Not so many years ago, the Green Options Committee was battling uphill to bring attention to its concerns about the environment. But as this Saturday’s Green Expo will reveal, a large number of participants and residents will show up at the various exhibitions hungry for information, according to Committee Chairman Tim Purtell.

Perhaps it’s the attention that’s been focused on water quality and the availability of grant money for nitrogen-reducing septic systems that’s been drawing people to the Center the last several Green Expo events.

Adding to the activity in the Center is the Chamber of Commercd Arts and Crafts Fair that takes over the lawn on the Shelter Island School grounds.

For those curious about the improved septic systems, representatives of all four companies that have been approved by Suffolk County for installation have been invited to present their products. Expect Shelter Island Sand, Gravel & Contracting’s Peder Larsen to be on hand demonstrating a Fuji Clean system he’s been recommending to residents. Also invited are representatives of the other three companies that have pitched their products to the Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board — Norweco, Orenco and Hydro-Action.

Solar company representatives from Green Logic Energy, SUNation and SunPower will explain how to save on electricity costs by converting to solar energy. Expect vendors from other companies, including John’s Gas Service, Deepwater Wind and Harbor Hot Tubs to be presenting in the Center.

But organizers only have to look back on last year’s Green Expo to know what really attracted the crowds — the presence of a live hawk and owl. These two critters will be escorted by Hampton Bays’ Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, which rescues and returns to health song birds, waterfowl, raptors, turtles, deer, opossums, squirrels, rabbits, foxes and snakes.

Mr. Purtell noticed last year that people were attracted to Green Expo because of the birds, but then stayed to visit the other presentations.

Representatives of a number of groups are expected, including The Nature Conservancy/Mashomack Preserve; the realtor Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, which has been sponsoring water quality forums on the Island; Sylvester Manor Farm; the Shelter Island Friends of Trees; Peconic Land Trust; the Group for the East End; the Peconic Baykeeper; the Long Island Native Plant Initiative; the Long Island Invasive Species Area, which maps places where invasive species grow; and the Great Peconic Race, which sponsors a race around Shelter Island in September.

Committees that have concentrated on improvements to the environment will also be represented Saturday. They include the Water Advisory Committee, the Water Quality Board, the Conservation Advisory Committee, the Deer & Tick Committee, the Community Preservation Advisory Committee, the Shelter Island Group for Trail Preservation and the town’s Highway Department.

The Expo takes place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. outside the American Legion Post.