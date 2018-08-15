Giving homeowners peace of mind in any weather

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After Superstorm Sandy hit the East End, more and more homeowners began investing in generator systems that will ensure their home has power at any time.

All Wright Electric in Flanders is a certified Generac service dealer serving the entire East End.

Our Times Review Partners team recently sat down with All Wright Electric and one of its clients to hear how a Generac unit has given her peace of mind in any weather.

This post was brought to you by All Wright Electric and created by Times Review Partners, a division of Times Review Media Group making content for our advertising partners.