Flatt Lonesome headlines end of summer Creekside Concert

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm wraps up the 2018 Concert Series in style with a performance by the IBMA’s triple-award-winning bluegrass band, Flatt Lonesome, on Sunday, August 12, on the Creekside stage at 5 p.m.

Named in 2017 as Vocal Group of the Year for the second year in a row, Flatt Lonesome is, like the name of their 2016 IBMA Album of the Year, a “Runaway Train.” In addition to yet another 2016 IBMA award for Song of the Year (“You’re The One” by Dwight Yoakam), Flatt Lonesome taped a sold-out concert with the Turnpike Troubadours earlier this year to be aired this fall on PBS’ “Bluegrass Underground.” The band continues to rack up accolades for performances all across the country.

Kyle Cantrell, from Sirius XM’s Bluegrass Junction says “It has been absolutely amazing to see this group gain the acceptance and popularity they have. Combining their natural, God-given talent with their winsome and entertaining stage presence, Flatt Lonesome is one of the most compelling and exciting groups I’ve seen in bluegrass for a long time.”

Flatt Lonesome’s Kelsi Robertson Harrigill (mandolin, vocals), Buddy Robertson (guitar, vocals), Charli Robertson (fiddle, vocals), Paul Harrigill (banjo), Michael Stockton (resophonic guitar) and Dominic Illingworth (acoustic bass) continue to explore and stretch the boundaries of acoustic music, as is evidenced by their treatment of the Game of Thrones theme, a concert audience favorite.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset by the creek. Local food trucks On the Road Food Truck, King Andrew’s Cheese Wagon and the Bungalow Bar Ice Cream Truck will be on the property and local wine and beer will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the gate and can be purchased at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626

Once a Native American hunting and fishing ground, Sylvester Manor since 1652 has been home to 11 generations of its original European settler family. Over time, it has been transformed from a slaveholding provisioning plantation to an Enlightenment-era farm, then to a pioneering food industrialist’s estate and today to an organic educational farm responsive to, and supported by, its neighbors and friends worldwide.

The Manor aims to be a farm, a community, and a world where people celebrate food, arts, and inventiveness in the everyday, with a spirit of fairness and joy. Located at 80 North Ferry Road.

SUBMITTED BY SYLVESTER MANOR