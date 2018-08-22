Fire Department nixes Country Fair

The Shelter Island Fire Department has said that its annual Country Fair has been cancelled for this Saturday.

The Fire Department members voted not to hold the Country Fair that has been a staple in the Center since 1980.

The reason was primarily because it’s not cost effective, Fire Commissioner Larry Lechmanski said. In the past, Schmidt’s provided food without cost and before that Fedi’s did the same. Department members realized it wasn’t practical to continue the event that included bounce houses and activities for children and food for everyone.

In addition, since the Heights and Center fire departments merged in the 1990s, it has been a lot of work for department members to do the chicken barbecue one Saturday and the country fair the following Saturday.

This past year, the Fire Department combined with the Shelter Island Historical Society to hold a barbecue at the annual car show, bringing in revenue from that event. The car show is expanding each year, said Mr. Lechmanski, noting it has the potential to make up for the revenue the country fair has raised in the past.

At the same time, Mr. Lechmanski said the decision to cancel this year’s event doesn’t mean it’s gone forever and the department will look at other possibilities for the future.



j.lane@sireporter.com