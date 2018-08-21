Cornhole Tournament set for tonight

With only a slight chance of rain this evening, The Lions Club anticipates going forward with its Cornhole Tournament tonight at Sunset Beach set for 5 to 8 p.m.Unless major rain sweeps in, Police Chief Jim Read, who is handling publicity for the Lions Club, expects the games to be on. Rain or not, it will be a great party, the chief said.

As for the game, the Lions chose it this year to replace the annual soccer tournament with the hope that more people would find a cornhole tournament more accessible.

The game involves a bean bag toss in which players take turns throwing bags of corn or beans at a raised platform that has a hole in the far end. Each bag that either goes through the hole on the toss or lands in the hole as a result of being pushed by another bag scores three points. Bags that land on the platform and are still on the platform at the end of each inning score a single point. Play continues until a team of two people scores 21 points.

The Cornhole Tournament will be open to people of all ages.

The fee for each team of two players is $100. For spectators who simply want the enjoyment of a pleasant evening, the cost is $50 per person for beer, wine, a barbecue and a DJ at the Sunset Beach Hotel.

To register a team or sign up as a spectator, visit the Shelter Island Lions Club website at www.shelterislandlions.org.

j.lane@sireporter.com