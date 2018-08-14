Cornhole tournament coming to Sunset Beach

The Lions Club Annual Fundraising Soccer Tournament has been replaced this year by the upcoming Cornhole Tournament at Sunset Beach set for August 21.

What’s Cornhole?

It’s a bean bag toss in which players take turns throwing bags of corn or beans at a raised platform that has a hole in the far end. Each bag that either goes through the hole on the toss or lands in the hole as a result of being pushed by another bag scores three points. Bags that land on the platform and are still on the platform at the end of each inning score a single point.

Play continues until a team of two people scores 21 points.

Police Chief Jim Read, who had organized the soccer tournament and this year is handling publicity for several Lions Club events, said that while soccer requires some level of experience, the Cornhole Tournament will be open to people of all ages with no experience. The Lions are hoping it will attract more competitors and fans than the soccer tournament.

With the event slated to take place between 5 and 8 p.m., on Tuesday, August 21, the chief anticipates up to 48 teams can be accommodated. The fee for each team of two players is $100. For spectators who simply want the enjoyment of a pleasant evening, the cost is $50 per person for beer, wine, a barbecue and a DJ at the Sunset Beach Hotel, the host of the tournament.

To register a team or sign up as a spectator, visit the Shelter Island Lions Club website at shelterislandlions.org.