‘Blues Afternoon’ comes to Dering Harbor Inn

On August 19, renowned blues musicians Kerry Kearney and Jack Licitra will perform at the Dering Harbor Inn for a pro-bono “Blues Afternoon” concert in honor of longtime Island resident Beau Gage, who died in April of 2017.

The event is being hosted by Moussa Drame and The Muse Within, a Long Island-based organization headed by Jack Licitra that hosts songwriting development workshops and “seeks to create performing opportunities for all.”

Kerry Kearney is a well-renowned Delta blues guitarist and master slide guitarist who has toured nationally and internationally with the Allman Brothers Band and Dickey Betts. He was voted “Bluesman of the Year” in 2004 by the Long Island Blues Society and recently headlined the Great South Bay Music Festival alongside bands like Little Feat and Hot Tuna.

Jack Licitra is a New Orleans-style pianist and singer-songwriter whose blues group Jack’s Waterfall has appeared at the B.B. King Blues Festival, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame Awards and the New Jersey Folk Festival.

Mr. Licitra, a self-proclaimed “lover of Shelter Island life,” hopes that the event “will be a lot of fun” and honor Ms. Gage’s love of sailing, music and the Dering Harbor Inn.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. and food and drinks will be sold on site.