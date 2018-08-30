Binder’s Bites: Tomato and Onion Tart

I’m not the biggest tomato fan: I can’t imagine popping a cherry tomato in my mouth as a snack; I don’t like tomato added to a sandwich (other than a BLT); and I’m a shy salsa eater. You get the picture.

That being said, have you tried the farm stand tomatoes this season? They are delicious, especially the heirloom ones with some fresh mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) — yum!

This recipe is best to make right now with 1/4” slices of ripe heirloom and a handful of halved cherry tomatoes. The original (from “Gourmet,” May 1995) calls for plum tomatoes cut into 1/2” wedges, so whatever variety you like will work.

Ingredients

2 large onions, sliced thin

2 T EVOO

pastry dough (your recipe or 1 Pillsbury Pie Crust from the refrigerator section)

8 oz of Monterey Jack cheese,

shredded

4 to 5 1/4” slices of a ripe heirloom tomato (a little more than 1/2 lb)

6 or more cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 C of Kalamata olives, pitted and cut into slivered quarters

Salt & Pepper to taste

Preparation

Step 1.

In a large skillet cook the onions, with salt to taste, in 2T of olive oil, over moderate heat, stirring often until golden – about 20 minutes. Remove from pan to cool.

Preheat oven to 375.

Step 2.

Unroll dough and fit it into a nine-inch tart pan with removable fluted rim; fold overhanging dough towards the center, thickening the edges of the crust. Spread cooled onions over the dough and top with shredded cheese. Arrange tomato, both slices and halved cherries, and olives in a pattern pleasing to you, allowing some space for cheese to bubble through. Sprinkle with a little salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 3.

Bake tart in the middle of the oven for 45 minutes, until pastry is golden. Cool on a wire rack. Remove rim of pan if necessary. Serve warm or at room temperature.