ARTSI Returns: Local artists share their work

On August 18 and 19, from noon to 5 p.m., the Artists of Shelter Island (ARTSI) group will host its ninth annual pro bono open studio visit. Fourteen local artists of various disciplines and styles will welcome visitors to their studios and see their latest works.

While artwork is for sale, and many of the artists accept commissions, coordinator Elizabeth Hartman encourages visitors to “simply come and enjoy seeing art in the varied spaces where it is created.”

Founded nine years ago by Shelter Island artists, ARTSI is a selective, mutli-disciplinary coalition of some of the most talented artists on the Island. Its members are selected by a jury of five who make decisions each January, examining each artist’s body of work and background before voting on admittance. They look for artists who pursue their work full time. Among the members are photographers, painters, digital artists, sculptors and mixed media artists.

This year’s participating artists are Sally Jacobs Baker, Janet Culbertson, Kathryn A. Cunningham, Jerry Glassberg, Amy Grabelsky, Melora Griffis, Katherine Hammond, Megan Hergrueter, Karen Kiaer, Joe Reilly, June Shatken, Jana Sheinker, Peter Waldner and Mike Zisser.

For more information and a map of the studio locations, visit artsi.info.