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Around the Island

Chicken barbecue fires up the Island

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS Hap Bowditch and Keith Clark grill for the masses.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS
Hap Bowditch and Keith Clark grill for the masses.

Saturday’s 55th Annual Shelter Island Fire Department Chicken Barbecue was the hot place to be.

Fire Department members barbecued enough chicken for 2,000 people in order to accommodate last minute walk-ins. Besides all that chicken, the menu offered 70 bushels of corn, 300-400 pounds of potato salad made by both department and auxiliary members, watermelon and cold drinks. A bounce house for children in attendance was a hit.

A crowd ate, drank and was merry with friends and family at Fireman’s Field.
A crowd ate, drank and was merry with friends and family at Fireman’s Field.
Everyone knows watermelons are best sliced with a machete.
Everyone knows watermelons are best sliced with a machete.
Food, friends and fun equal happy Islanders.
Food, friends and fun equal happy Islanders.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kids had fun with glow sticks and a bounce house.
Kids had fun with glow sticks and a bounce house.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anthony, Aiden and Lix Perez dig in.
Anthony, Aiden and Lix Perez dig in.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stephen Gessner’s grandson Oscar Nichilson dives into a slice of watermelon while visiting from Paris.
Stephen Gessner’s grandson Oscar Nichilson dives into a slice of watermelon while visiting from Paris.