Chicken barbecue fires up the Island

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS

Hap Bowditch and Keith Clark grill for the masses.

Saturday’s 55th Annual Shelter Island Fire Department Chicken Barbecue was the hot place to be.

Fire Department members barbecued enough chicken for 2,000 people in order to accommodate last minute walk-ins. Besides all that chicken, the menu offered 70 bushels of corn, 300-400 pounds of potato salad made by both department and auxiliary members, watermelon and cold drinks. A bounce house for children in attendance was a hit.