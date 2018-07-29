What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Giovanna Ketcham was the first to call identifying the bench (see below) students of beloved teacher Jack Monaghan installed in 2011 on the grounds of Dr. Frank Kestler’s practice on Route 114 to commemorate the contributions Jack made to many young lives on Shelter Island.

Tom Speeches emailed us with the correct information, noting that Jack was “a great guy who passed away not long ago.”