Register for ‘Suddenly Alone’ workshop

No matter what your age, no one knows what tomorrow may bring.

But whatever is in the cards, preparing for the worst — the loss of a loved one — can be eased a bit by taking steps now to assure you have the information you need to traverse the road ahead.

That’s the premise of a workshop being sponsored Thursday, August 2, by Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The workshop is open to all.

Donna and Ken Wright, previously Island residents now living in Florida, have created a workbook that will be available to attendees for $15, less than it would cost to order it online, and they will lead the workshop that runs from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. with a light lunch provided in between the morning and afternoon sessions.

Beyond making wills, living wills, having ready information for obituaries and making funeral arrangements, there’s practical information a person left alone will need to know:

• Account information pertaining to pensions and other financial resources

• Passwords for phones and computer programs

• Monthly bills that need to be paid or are already set up for direct withdrawals

• Contact information for service people who handle various needs to keep your house in shape and how to operate various systems in your house

The questions are many, but compiling information at your leisure before you might be faced with all the emotions of losing a life partner is easier done now than in a panic at the time of a death, according to Marilynn Pysher, who led a group of organizers in putting together the workshop event.

It’s important to register ahead to assure you will get a workbook and lunch. To register, call Karen Tudor at (631) 749 0805.

j.lane@sireporter.com