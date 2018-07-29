Osprey Odyssey

ArtSi members, from left above, Megan Hergrueter, Janet Culbertson and Karen Kiaer, all deny any involvement with Fisher the Osprey joining them in their booth at the Islander to chow down.

We’re still waiting to learn if he split the check, left a tip or simply had his egg and flew away.

Watch this spot in coming weeks, as we follow the adventuresome osprey (or a reasonable facsimile) and his odyssey through the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI Studio Tour coming up August 18 and 19.