Islander goes to national tournament

Island softball star Lauren Gurney is a member of a fast pitch softball travel team called the Long Island Express.

By winning a regional tournament in October, the Express qualified for the USSSA East National Championship in Salisbury/Ocean City, Maryland last month that had 72 teams competing from around the country.

The Express was made up of girls from all over Long Island and finished the championship with one win, three losses and a tie. Coached by Rose Horton and Melissa Edwards, the photo above shows from left, top row, Carly Cenzoprano, Ella Gurney, Lauren Gurney, Lily Candelaria, Sarah Penny, and Crysten Apicello. Lower, from left, Danielle Brodman, Sophia Swanson, Emily Peyton, Pamela Grajales, and Lily Fogarty.