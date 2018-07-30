Friday Night Dialogues: A family’s laughter, larceny and drama

Family history is a thread common to all. There are stories we tell each other as we gather on holidays, special occasions and family dinners. There are stories that serve to keep a family member alive in our hearts and minds and stories that become part of the fabric of who we are.

In the memoir “Five Finger Discount” by Helene Stapinski, the reader is treated to stories of a family rich in laughter, larceny, violence and drama.

While weaving tales of intrigue, Ms. Stapinski paints a picture of not only her colorful family, but of Jersey City, a place known for its ties to the Mafia, industrial blight and corrupt local officials.

Ms. Stapinski tells her extraordinary family tale with humor, wit and affection. In her book Ms. Stapinski writes, “As a freelance reporter I stole other people’s hard luck stories and wrote about them – “Five Finger Discount.” My family’s stories were different. They were my only inheritance save for a few stolen objects that I got to keep along the way.” Ms. Stapinski wanted her son to “know these stories. To show him both the good and bad. The bad was especially bad so the good stood out”.

Ms. Stapinski began her career at her hometown newspaper, The Jersey Journal. The New York Times, New Yorker and People magazines are among other publications that she has written for.

On Friday, August 10, the Shelter Island Library is happy to host Ms. Stapinski who will present a documentary based on her book “Five Finger Discount.” Ms. Stapinski was a producer and writer for this documentary which was aired by PBS last year. Ms. Stapinski calls this documentary a “labor of love” where family stories are featured along with Jersey City’s past to present-day gentrification.

Join Helene Stapinski in the library’s Community room on Friday, August 10 at 7 p.m. and be captivated by this vivid tale of family and home. There is no charge for this program; however, donations are always welcome.

Up Next: On Friday, August 17 at 7 p.m. we are honored to host Composer Julian Grant as he speaks about his career composing music for all ages.

SUBMITTED BY LINDA KRAUS