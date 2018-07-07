First annual sandcastle building contest comes to Crescent Beach
The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce has announced its first annual Sandcastle Building Contest that will take place on Crescent Beach on Sunday, July 8, at 1 p.m.
The contest will directly follow the free family concert at 11:30 a.m. offered by the Perlman Music Program, also located on Shore Road.
Judging and awards will be held at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available, as well as several family friendly raffle prizes to win. The fee for entry is $20 per family, which includes a free sand pail and shovel for each child.
All ages are welcome. This event is a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce.
Visit the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page for media placements, event updates, and local business profiles. at facebook.com/SICOC11964.