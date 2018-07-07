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Education

Awards and honors for the Shelter Island High School Class of 2018

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO The 2018 Class of Shelter Island High School celebrating their graduation.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO The 2018 Class of Shelter Island High School celebrating their graduation.

Seniors who graduated from Shelter Island High School June 23, besides carrying memories from well wishers, left with a host of awards and scholarships that celebrate all they have accomplished in their studies and activities here.

Awards were presented at a special ceremony on June 22 and at the graduation on June 23.

Following is a list of award recipients and the honors bestowed on them

American Legion Auxiliary Awards
Madison Hallman
Isabella Sherman

American Legion Award
Isabella Sherman

Attorney General Triple C Award
Jack Lang
Alex Molina

Shelter Island School Century Club Award for Community Service
Francesca Frasco
Lindsey Gallagher
Madison Hallman
Sarah Lewis
Isabella Sherman
Phoebe Starzee

Chamber of Commerce Essay Award
Bianca Evangelista
Sarah Lewis

Congressional Medal Award
Sarah Lewis, Valedictorian
Lindsey Gallagher, Salutatorian

DAR Good Citizenship Award
Emily Strauss

Eastern Long Island Hospital Award
Luke Gilpin

Elizabeth Yvonne Clark Memorial Scholarship Award
Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie

Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for Music
Bianca Evangelista

Frances Cartwright Memorial Scholarship
Caitlin Binder

Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award –  Shelter Island Players
Daniel Boeklen
Francesca Frasco

L. George Ferrer Memorial PBA Scholarship
Isabella Sherman

Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship Award
Wesley Congdon
Francesca Frasco
Jack Lang

Mimi Brennan Memorial Scholarship for Civic Engagement
Lindsey Gallagher

Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award
Sarah Lewis

Nancy “Bird” Alexander Memorial Scholarship
Madison Hallman

National Honor Society Awards
Bianca Evangelista
Lindsey Gallagher
Luke Gilpin
Madison Hallman
Sarah Lewis
Emily Strauss

North Fork Community Theatre Award
Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie

New York State Council of Administrators of Music Educators Award
Bianca Evangelista

New York State Office of the State Comptroller Awards
Francesca Frasco
Sarah Lewis
Isabella Sherman
Phoebe Starzee

Our Lady of the Isle Jean Farnan and Maureen Johnston Memorial Scholarship
Bianca Evangelista

Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award
Sarah Lewis

Presidential Education Award Gold Seal for maintaining an average of 95 or above
Bianca Evangelista
Sarah Lewis
Lindsey Gallagher
Luke Gilpin
Madison Hallman
Emily Strauss

Presidential Education Award Silver Seal for maintaining an average of 90 to 94.9
Caitlin Binder
Francesca Frasco
Justine Karen
Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie
Isabella Sherman

St. Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award
Joshua Green

St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Awards
Daniel Boeklen
Peder Larsen
Lucio Martinez
Phoebe Starzee
Isabella Sherman

Shelter Island ACE Hardware Award
Wesley Congdon

Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Awards
Wesley Congdon
Bianca Evangelista

Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Awards
Francesca Frasco
Lindsey Gallagher
Sarah Lewis
Isabella Sherman

Shelter Island Faculty Association Humanities Award
Lindsey Gallagher

Shelter Island Faculty Association MST Award
Sarah Lewis

Shelter Island Faculty Association Arts Award
Madison Hallman

Shelter Island Faculty Association Achievement Award
Alex Molina

Shelter Island Faculty Association Valedictorian Award
Sarah Lewis

Shelter Island Faculty Association Salutatorian Award
Lindsey Gallagher

Shelter Island Fire Department Scholarship Award
Wesley Congdon
Isabella Sherman

Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Award
Francesca Frasco

Shelter Island Friends of Music Award
Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie

Shelter Island Lions Club Wes Smith Award
Francesca Frasco

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award
Darien Hunter

Shelter Island PTSA Kenneth A. Lanier Memorial Award
Madison Hallman

Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award
Lindsey Gallagher

Shelter Island Student Council Art Pedersen Memorial Award
Emily Strauss

Student Council Scholarship Award
Sarah Lewis

South Ferry Best English Thesis Awards
Lindsey Gallagher
Sarah Lewis

Suffolk County Bicycle Riders Association Award
Jack Lang

Suffolk County Executive Public Service Award
Lindsey Gallagher

Suffolk Country Executive Valedictorian Award
Sarah Lewis

Suffolk County Executive Highway Superintendents Association Award
Wesley Congdon
Bianca Evangelista
Daniel McCafferty

Suffolk County Music Educators Association Scholarship
Madison Hallman

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Awards
All seniors

Teodoru Plumbing Technical Trade Award
Wesley Congdon

Victoria Loconsolo Foundation Awards
Justine Karen
Alex Molina