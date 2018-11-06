A workshop on wild weeds

With a passion and vast knowledge of herbs and a prolific career in design, herbalist Dawn Petter teaches classes about the art of plant-based healing. Her classes are imaginative and accessible and are taught to encourage students to use herbal medicine in their daily lives.

Join Ms. Petter at Sylvester Manor on Saturday, June 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. to explore the native plants that grow wild on the Island while walking the grounds of Sylvester Manor. Attendees will discuss the benefits of backyard “weeds” and how to safely identify and use what is found for homemade remedies. Participants will learn how to better utilize herbs in their daily lives as they touch, see, smell and taste a variety of plants and discover creative ways to use them in food and medicine. Ms. Petter will demonstrate several medicinal preparations, including how to make an herbal tincture, an herbal sun oil and a sun tea, plus many others. Everyone will go home with their own herbal tincture and oil made in class and recipe cards for continued experimentation.

Ms. Petter incorporates her training from Arbor Vitae School of Traditional Herbalism with her natural creative flair. She works as a clinical herbalist and flower essence practitioner in New York City and offers in-depth consultations by appointment. You can also find her leading herb walks and teaching classes at various venues including The New York Botanical Gardens, The Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Grange and The New York Open Center. Ms. Petter is also the creator of Petalune Herbals, a resource for hand-crafted herbal skincare and luxury botanical products. To learn more visit petaluneherbals.com.

The workshop includes a 30-to-45-minute walk around the farm to study local medicinal plants and a demonstration of how to turn weeds that are gathered into a homemade remedy.

This event takes place at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand at 21 Manwaring Road and is part of the Farm Apprentice Education Workshop Series developed to complement the hands-on learning the young farmers receive in the field. It is open to the public and costs $65, which includes materials.

For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org/workshops or call (631) 749-0626.