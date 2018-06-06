Physical therapy contracts at FIT Center still up in the air

Eastern Long Island Hospital and Southampton’s Active East Physcial Therapy are mulling agreements from Shelter Island Town to provide physical therapy services at the FIT Center. Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) has long been the provider of services until they were suddenly withdrawn when hospital officials encountered a regulatory issue in working out an affiliation with Stony Brook University Hospital.

That’s when the Southampton practice filled the void.

But once ELIH worked out its problems and was ready to restore its services at the FIT Center, the town was faced with two companies vying for the contract.

Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. has been negotiating with both, according to Supervisor Gary Gerth. He said he expects a deal to be consummated with one or the other by early next week.

During the hiatus when the hospital was forced to suspend physical therapy at the FIT Center, Mr. Gerth and Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann were able to bring Matt Mobius of Active East to the FIT Center.



