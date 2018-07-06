What’s happening on Shelter Island

This Week:

TURTLE EXPLORATION

For grades pre-K to 4 on June 7. “Explorers: Turtles!” with Cindy Belt and Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children taken to Mashomack on the Recreation Bus after school. Pick up at Mashomack Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

MUSIC WORKSHOP

Perlman Music Program faculty coach young artist ensembles in works by Bartok, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schumann and Shostakovich. June 8 at 7 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SAIL INTO SUMMER

The theme of East End Hospice’s biennial cocktail party and auction is “Sail Into Summer.” The event will be held at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Saturday, June 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information on the event, call Christine Michne at (631) 288-7080 or email her at cmichne@eeh.org.

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

Learn how rotational grazing of cattle promotes soil health on June 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sylvester Manor farmstand. Hands-on experience to move cattle on the back pastures of the farm. Free. For details call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

SYLVESTER MANOR CSA

There are still spots left to enjoy fresh produce grown right on Shelter Island with Sylvester Manor’s CSA. Your weekly share full of vegetables, like spinach and scallions, can be made into a delicious quiche. The 2018 CSA runs 21 weeks. Each week, subscribers pick up their shares on either Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. or Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All vegetables are grown using organic approved methods.

Next Week:

FORAGING ON THE FARM

On Saturday, June 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. join herbalist Dawn Petter to explore the native plants that grow wild on the Island while walking the grounds of Sylvester Manor. Ms. Petter will discuss the benefits of backyard “weeds” and share information on how to safely identify and use what is found for homemade remedies. Participants will learn to better utilize herbs in their daily lives as they touch, see, smell and taste a variety of plants, discovering creative ways to use them in food and medicine. Ms. Petter will demonstrate how to make an herbal tincture, an herb infused oil and a sun tea. Everyone will go home with their own herbal tincture made in class, and recipe cards for continued experimentation.

The workshop includes a 30-to-45-minute walk around the farm to study the local medicinal plants. It takes place at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand at 21 Manwaring Road and is part of the Farm Apprentice Education Workshop Series developed to complement the hands-on learning the young farmers receive in the field. The cost is $65, which includes materials.

For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org/workshops or call (631) 749-0626.

39TH SHELTER ISLAND 10K

The 39th annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk is Saturday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Family Fun Post Race Festival on the race grounds at the American Legion Hall with music, dancing, a photo booth, carnival games and face painting, silent auction, food trucks, local food and beverage purveyors and a barbecue free to all runners.

The food trucks will be set up from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. and entertainment by DJ Twilo and beer and wine will be offered from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A bounce house and children’s activities will be available from 2:30 to dusk, and the silent auction and photo booth will be open from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Race fees are as follows: $40 for the 10K ($50 day of race); $30 ($40) for the 5K; $15 for kids 14 and under; free for veterans. Participants with joggers are welcome at the back of the race. Awards will be given for winners in the 10K, 5K run and 5K walk categories, with a $10,000 runner’s purse and course bonuses for the 10K. Proceeds from the race will go to several East End charities. For more information about the Shelter Island Run visit shelterislandrun.com or call (631) 774-9499.

BATTLE OF THE BOOKS

This month, the Shelter Island Library begins its annual summer reading program for kids in grades 6 to 9. The Suffolk County “Battle of the Books” program is an inter-library competition between students from over 40 libraries. Focusing on eight novels, teams of up to six members per library answer trivia questions and fight to win. Enjoy camaraderie, competition, reading and snacks as teams battle to become the best readers in the county. Stop by the Youth Services department at the library for more details.

Coming Up:

FARM TO TABLE DINNER

This year’s Farm to Table Benefit Dinner at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will be Saturday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. A magical night of fun, food, wines, spirits, dancing and more, will take place on the grounds at the Manor. Berkshire-based Fire Roasted Catering will be doing the cooking over open fires on site and the menu will feature Sylvester Manor’s farm produce and meats from Acabonac Farms. Music will be by the Silver Arrow Band. Proceeds from the dinner directly support Sylvester Manor’s mission to preserve, cultivate and share the history of the property to ensure that food and art remain connected to community and the land.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase by calling (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.