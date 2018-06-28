What’s Happening Around the Island

Photos, fireworks, antique cars and concerts will keep you busy on Shelter Island this week.

This Week:

PERLMAN FACULTY CONCERT

The teaching artists of Perlman Music Program’s summer music school will perform during a faculty concert on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held under the performance tent at the organization’s Shelter Island campus and is free and open to the public. Arrive early for seats or call (212) 877-5045 to inquire about membership and reservations.

ANNUAL CAR SHOW

The sixth annual Car Show is ready to roll on June 30 at Firefighter’s Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-oriented show offers acres of antique and classic muscle cars, sedans and working vehicles with their owners on hand to talk about their rides. The event is presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Fire Department. The show serves as a fundraiser for both organizations. Chips, water and soft drinks will be available along with hot dogs and hamburgers prepared by Shelter Island firefighters.

Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for children over the age of 6, free for children 5 and under. A family admission package is available for $25 for parents and children together.

To register a classic car or truck visit shelterislandhistorical.org/carshow2018 or call (631) 749-0025.

PERLMAN STUDENT CONCERT

On June 30 students in the Perlman Music Program will participate in a “Works in Progress concert” where they will perform classical masterworks. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. under the organization’s performance tent on the Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Next Week:

PERLMAN DOCUMENTARY

On July 5 music lovers can enjoy a screening of “Itzhak,” a documentary about Itzhak Perlman by director Alison Chernick. The film will be screened at the Perlman Music Program’s campus on the Island at 7:30 p.m. under the performance tent. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

WORKS IN PROGRESS CONCERT

On July 6 students in the Perlman Music Program will participate in a “Works in Progress concert” where they will perform classical masterworks. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. under the organization’s performance tent on the Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

YOUNG NATURALISTS

Nature lovers ages 4 and up can muddle in the marsh at Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 7. Participants will use seine and crab nets to find marine creatures. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

A PLACE IN PICTURES

The 2018 exhibition at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, “A Place in Pictures — Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic,” opened June 1 and showcases images from the Manor collection, illustrating the use of photography to portray Sylvester Manor in the 19th and 20th centuries. On Saturday, July 7 the Manor offers a public guided house tour from noon to 3 p.m. $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

FIREWORKS

The 61st annual Shelter Island fireworks will blast off on July 7 at 8:45 p.m. at Crescent Beach. There will be food trucks and “pop up” tents from Island eateries. Fireworks by Grucci at dusk. Rain date is July 8.

Coming Up:

VIVE LA FRANCE!

In honor of Bastille Day, Saturday, July 14, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s Porch Party will feature a French theme with wine and cheese pairings and other delicacies. The party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and hosted by Edward and Julia Brennan at “Windswept,” their home in Silver Beach. All proceeds from the party go towards grants to enhance the education of Island children. For tickets and more information, visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

CREEKSIDE CONCERT

On July 15 enjoy music outdoors at the Creekside Concert with local legends Inda Eaton, The Nancy Atlas Project and Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks as they perform outdoors on the lawn of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. The concert is from 5 to 9 p.m.; gates open at 4 p.m. Bring a picnic, blankets or low chairs. $45 in advance, $50 at the door. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org.

Across the Moat:

The North Fork Audubon Society presents “The Goatsuckers of Long Island” with John Turner on Friday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. The three “goatsucker” species found on Long Island — the Whip-poor-will, Chuck-will’s-widow and Common Nighthawk — comprise one of the more interesting groups of native birds. This program will explore basic aspects of their biology and ecology and detail efforts to better understand their overall population numbers here. Mr. Turner is a Long Island naturalist, conservationist, writer and a founding member of the Long Island Nature Organization and Long Island Pine Barrens Society. He currently serves as a conservation policy advocate for the Seatuck Environmental Association and Conservation Chair of the Four Harbors Audubon Society.

Located at the Peconic Lane Community Center at 1170 Peconic Lane in Peconic. For details call (516) 526-9095 or email info@northforkaudubon.net All are welcome.