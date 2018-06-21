What’s Happening: June 21, 2018

A round-up of activities and events on Shelter Island for the week of June 21, 2018.

FARM TO TABLE DINNER

This year’s Farm to Table Benefit Dinner at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will be Saturday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. A magical night of fun, food, wines, spirits, dancing and more will take place on the grounds at the Manor. Berkshire-based Fire Roasted Catering will be doing the cooking over open fires on site and the menu will feature Sylvester Manor’s farm produce and meats from Acabonac Farms. Music will be by the Silver Arrow Band. Proceeds from the dinner directly support Sylvester Manor’s mission to preserve, cultivate and share the history of the property to ensure that food and art remain connected to community and the land.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase by calling (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

INTO PLEIN AIR

The 4th annual “Plein Air Workshop” at Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor will be held Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Inclement weather will cause the workshop to be rescheduled. The cost is $100 which includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls and is open to painters ages 18 and up who work in acrylic, oil and watercolor. All skill levels are welcome. To reserve a space send a check for $100 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965-0524. For more information, email Linda Puls at seapulse@optonline.net.

A WALK IN THE GARDEN

The Shelter Island Historical Society is offering “A Walk in the Garden” on June 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. The event offers the community an inside glimpse of the restored gardens of the Ward Estate at Osprey Road and Pheasant Lane. The historic gardens, originally built to complement the estate of advertising mogul Artemis Ward near the turn of the century, had a formal, sunken Italian garden enclosed with concrete, arch-paneled walls. The gardens were originally decorated with marble benches and statuary built by Italian workmen and included two marble lions guarding the stairway and a central pool graced by a sculpted swan fountain.

The Hogan family, who now reside at the estate, used photographs from the Shelter Island Historical Society’s archive collection and took great care to restore the gardens to their original early 20th-century design. The Hogan family has invited the Society to offer the walk so they might share the garden in all its glory with the community.

Event attendees are welcome to walk the gardens or sit under the pavilion and enjoy light refreshments while looking out over the spectacular view from Noyack Bay to South Ferry. Admission to the garden is $35 and all proceeds from the event will be used for the repairs of the historic Havens House.

For more information, please call the Shelter Island Historical Society at (631) 749-0025 or email programs@shelterislandhistorical.org.

IF YOU PLANT IT, THEY WILL COME

A workshop on organic pest management in Long Island agriculture will be offered at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on June 26 from 2 to 3 p.m. It will be presented by Dan Gilrein of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County and will discuss common insect and mite pests in local agriculture and management options for commercial production. Emphasis will be on organic-compatible controls including biological controls used in vegetables; some of the work Cornell is doing in other crops will also be discussed. Free to the public, no RSVP required. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Coming up:

ANNUAL CAR SHOW

The Sixth Annual Car Show is ready to roll on June 30 at Fireman’s Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-oriented show offers acres of antique and classic muscle cards, sedans and working vehicles with their owners on hand to talk about their rides.

The event is presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Fire Department. The show serves as a fundraiser for both organizations. Chips, water and soft drinks will be available along with hot dogs and hamburgers that will be prepared by Shelter Island firefighters.

Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for children over the age of 6, free for children 5 and under and a family admission package is available for $25 for parents and children together.

To register a classic car or truck visit shelterislandhistorical.org/carshow2018 or call (631) 749-0025.

VIVE LA FRANCE!

In honor of Bastille Day, Saturday, July 14, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation Porch Party will feature a French theme with wine and cheese pairings and other delicacies. The party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and hosted by Edward and Julia Brennan at “Windswept,” their home in Silver Beach. All proceeds from the party go towards grants to enhance the education of Island children. For tickets and more information, visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

Across the moat:

Summer Solstice Kick off Party Saturday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Co-hosted by The Ellen Hermanson Foundation and The White Room Gallery.

Kick-off the summer on the longest day of the year in this inspiring setting with friends, community and the featured artists at The White Room Gallery for the Opening Reception of “Balancing Act: beauty N execution.” Wine and light bites will be served. This free event is open to the public. A portion of art proceeds will benefit The Ellen Hermanson Foundation. “Balancing Act” will feature the work of artists Sally Breen, John Mazlish, Joan Konkel and EJ Camp. Located at The White Room Gallery, 2415 Main St., Bridgehampton.