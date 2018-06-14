What’s Happening: June 14, 2018

A round-up of activities and events on Shelter Island for the week of June 14, 2018.

This week:

39TH SHELTER ISLAND 10K

The 39th annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk is Saturday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Family Fun Post Race Festival on the race grounds at the American Legion Hall with music, dancing, a photo booth, carnival games and face painting, silent auction, food trucks, local food and beverage purveyors and a barbecue free to all runners.

The food trucks will be set up from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. and entertainment by DJ Twilo and beer and wine will be offered from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A bounce house and children’s activities will be available from 2:30 to dusk, and the silent auction and photo booth will be open from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Race fees are $40 for the 10K ($50 day of race); $30 ($40) for the 5K; $15 for kids 14 and under; free for veterans. Participants with joggers are welcome at the back of the race. Awards will be given for winners in the 10K, 5K run and 5K walk categories, with a $10,000 runner’s purse and course bonuses for the 10K. Proceeds from the race will go to several East End charities. For more information about the Shelter Island Run visit shelterislandrun.com or call (631) 774-9499.

FATHER’S DAY GOLF TOURNEY

The Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill is holding a Father’s Day Tournament on June 17. It’ll be an afternoon of fun for the whole family, club members and non-club members alike. A father in attendance is not required to participate, and the event will be scramble format.

Check in is at 2:30 p.m. with a 3 p.m. shotgun tee-off. Prizes will be awarded at 5:30. Advance reservations are required and a sign up sheet can be found at the club’s pro shop or can be made at (631) 749-0416.

Nine holes for members who own carts is $5 and for those without carts the fee is $15. For non-members and guests entry is $40, which includes a cart, and children under 12 are free.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

On Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m., the library presents Isabel Vincent, author of “Dinner with Edward: A Story of an Unexpected Friendship.” The book is being made into a movie, and tells the story of Vincent, who while in her 40s and going through a divorce, befriended Edward, a 93-year-old widower whom she met shortly after his wife of 69 years had died. The friendship began when Edward invited Isabel to join him for a home-cooked meal which led them to share weekly dinners for about five years.

Next week:

FARM TO TABLE DINNER

This year’s Farm to Table Benefit Dinner at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will be Saturday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. A magical night of fun, food, wines, spirits, dancing and more will take place on the grounds at the Manor. Berkshire-based Fire Roasted Catering will be doing the cooking over open fires on site and the menu will feature Sylvester Manor’s farm produce and meats from Acabonac Farms. Music will be by the Silver Arrow Band. Proceeds from the dinner directly support Sylvester Manor’s mission to preserve, cultivate and share the history of the property to ensure that food and art remain connected to community and the land.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase by calling (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

INTO PLEIN AIR

The 4th annual “Plein Air Workshop” at Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor will be held Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Inclement weather will cause the workshop to be rescheduled. The cost is $100 which includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls and is open to painters ages 18 and up who work in acrylic, oil and watercolor. All skill levels are welcome. To reserve a space send a check for $100 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965-0524. For more information, email Linda Puls at seapulse@optonline.net.

Coming up:

ANNUAL CAR SHOW

The Sixth Annual Car Show is ready to roll on June 30 at Fireman’s Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-oriented show offers acres of antique and classic muscle cards, sedans and working vehicles with their owners on hand to talk about their rides.

The event is presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Fire Department. The show serves as a fundraiser for both organizations. Chips, water and soft drinks will be available along with hot dogs and hamburgers.

Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for children over the age of 6, free for children 5 and under and a family admission package is available for $25 for parents and children together.

To register a classic car or truck visit shelterislandhistorical.org/carshow2018 or call (631) 749-0025.

VIVE LA FRANCE!

In honor of Bastille Day, Saturday, July 14, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation Porch Party will feature a French theme with wine and cheese pairings and other delicacies. The party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and hosted by Edward and Julia Brennan at “Windswept,” their home in Silver Beach. All proceeds from the party go towards grants to enhance the education of Island children. Visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

Across the moat

CRANBERRY BOG

The North Fork Audubon Society offers a hike of Cranberry Bog Preserve County Park on Tuesday, June 19. Meet at the preserve entrance, 3815 Lake Avenue, Riverhead, at 8 a.m. Call Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email at tdamiani3@optimum.net to register for the walk. There is a $4 fee for nonmembers of North Fork Audubon Society.