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What is that?

By Reporter Staff

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Gary Weems recognized last week’s photo, see below, writing to us: “It’s a monument in honor of those fallen soldiers who gave their lives in battle so that we might have a greater life.”

Tom Speeches was more specific and also added a personal touch: “I believe the mystery photo is at the American Legion, a plaque with the names of Shelter Island men from the Korean War. My father, Paul A. Speeches, is one of the many Shelter Island men who served.”

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO