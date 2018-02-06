What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Gary Weems recognized last week’s photo, see below, writing to us: “It’s a monument in honor of those fallen soldiers who gave their lives in battle so that we might have a greater life.”

Tom Speeches was more specific and also added a personal touch: “I believe the mystery photo is at the American Legion, a plaque with the names of Shelter Island men from the Korean War. My father, Paul A. Speeches, is one of the many Shelter Island men who served.”