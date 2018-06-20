Village of Dering Harbor retains leadership: Water issues being addressed.

Voters in Dering Harbor elected Betsy Morgan mayor on June 19 and re-elected Trustees Karen Kelsey and Patrick Parcells. The slate had run unopposed. There were four blank ballots cast and one write-in vote for Mayor John T. Colby, who was not seeking re-election.

At the Trustees’ public meeting on June 16, Mr. Parcells gave an update on water management plans. The Village has contracted with Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) to operate and manage the water system. SCWA has engaged Hap Bowditch, the Village’s former water plant manager, to work on the system two days a week and be available for emergencies.

The trustees stated that previous problems with the water supply were not Mr. Bowditch’s fault and he had done the best he could with limited resources.

Digging has begun on the foundation for a new water tank, which should be online by the end of July. According to Deputy Mayor Morgan, Mr. Bowditch has reported that well #1 is ready to go back online, which will improve the water quality of well #2.

Ms. Morgan, chairing the meeting in Mayor John Colby’s absence, urged that the Village notify residents that construction of the new tank was beginning; advise the contractor to keep to a 5-day a week work schedule; park trucks in a central location; and keep residents posted of any interruptions in water service.

The trustees approved spending $13,000 on repairs to Dinah Rock Road. The funds will come from a state Community Housing Impact and Preservation program grant secured by Village Clerk/Treasurer Lisa Gilpin. The board authorized additional time for the clerk to prepare for an upcoming audit by the state comptroller’s office.