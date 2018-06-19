Three teachers okayed for tenure

The Board of Education granted tenure at its June meeting to three teachers — Bryan Knipfing, Brittney Russo and Michele Yirce.

Mr. Knipfing came to the district 11 years ago as a substitute teacher and works with Spanish speaking students who are learning English as a second language.

Besides his efforts on behalf of the school, he is active in the wider Shelter Island community, offering classes for adults at the library who want to improve their English.

Ms. Russo teaches science to students in grades seven through 12. Superintendent Christine Finn said that while theses courses are among the most difficult at the school, Ms. Russo’s students excel academically.

Ms. Yirce, an elementary school teacher, was described by Ms. Finn as a “leader of leaders.” She values learning and has become very involved with the community, the superintendent said.

Board of Education members bid a fond farewell to one of their own, Susan Binder, who opted not to seek a second three-year term, although she remains involved with the school, assisting with activities and with the wider community.

Margaret Colligan was elected in a write-in campaign to replace Ms. Binder on the Board. She takes her seat in July.

Todd Gulluscio, director of athletics, physical education, health, wellness and personnel, is now a member of the New York State Athletic Administrators Association Representative Board and Membership Chairman.

School nurse Mary Kanarvogel outlined several recommendations from the Joint Professional Practice Committee that the district can consider:

• Junior High School Honor Society

• Moving the National Honor Society from a level two to a level three

• A drama club for students in grades six, seven and eight

• A debate team that had been at level four and is recommended to move back to level one because of a lack of participation

• A Unity Club at level one that was initially described as a Gay-Straight Alliance; Ms. Kanarvogel said it was designed to bring students together “where they can be themselves.”

The Board approved the following appointments for the summer school session:

• Ian Kanarvogel to teach driver’s education between July 9 and August 31



• Teachers James Bocca, Rachel Brigham, Natalie Regan and Margaret Mosher in the Leap into Leaning Summer School Program

• Teacher aides Deborah Brewer and Doreen Clark for the Leap Into Learning Summer School Program

• Janine Mahoney for the specialized summer school reading program

• Ms. Mahoney, Sarah Parente and Jasmine Frasco as substitute teachers for the Leap into Learning program

• Extra duty assignments as needed during the summer school period for Lisa Goody and Deborah Brewer

• Walter Brigham III to provide computer support

• Martha Tuthill to provide guidance counseling services

• Meghan Lang to provide assistance with guidance counseling

In other actions, the Board of Education:

• Accepted the resignation of Michael Bunce as a health teacher and teacher aide and Tyler Clark as a night custodian

• Heard from District Business Leader Idowu Ogundipe that the online payment system for the cafeteria worked effectively this year and an effort will be made in September to get more parents to use the prepayments. He said 41 families used the system this year.