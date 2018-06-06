The 10K is almost here

The 39th annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk, a USA track and field certified course, hits the road on Saturday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Touted as the most scenic course by Runner’s World Magazine, this year’s race will welcome former Olympian, four-time New York City Marathon winner and four-time Boston Marathon winner, Bill Rodgers.

Following the race will be a Family Fun Post Race Festival at the American Legion adjacent to the race finish. There will be a DJ, food trucks, a barbecue complimentary to all runners featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, veggie burgers and more, and a cash bar. Local merchants will be selling their wares, and a photo booth and kids area with carnival games are planned. A raffle and silent auction will also be part of the fun.

The food trucks will be open from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. and music, beer and wine will be offered from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A bounce house and children’s activities will be available from 2:30 to dusk and the silent auction and photo booth will be open from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the race will go to several East End charities including the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, East End Hospice and Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

For more information about the Shelter Island Run, please visit shelterislandrun.com or call (631) 774-9499.

The Shelter Island 10K Run was founded by Cliff Clark, John Strode, and Jack Faith in 1980. The scenic course has seen thousands of participants over the past 38 years including several Olympians and national champions such as Jeff Galloway, Christine McMiken, Greta Waitz, Joan Benoit-Samuelson, Bill Rodgers, Frank Shorter, Kim Jones, Jon Sinclair, Keith Brantly, Amby Burfoot and most recently in 2015, Meb Keflezighi. Over the course of its history, the race has raised over $650,000 for local charities.