Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: They serve

What would Shelter Island do without the Lions Club? One thing is certain— it would be a less caring and comforting place.

In just the span of a couple of weeks, the Lions have once again shown their dedication to making the Island a better place. The first demonstration that proved once again their commitment to their fellow residents occurred at the end of last month when the town cut the ribbon on a sparkling new pavilion at Wades Beach that the Lions paid for.

This beautiful addition to the Island’s shoreline — a 20 by 14 feet open-air pavilion and a curving concrete pathway to the nearby bathhouse — was presented to the community as a gift from the Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation, which footed the approximately $20,000 cost.

Inspired by the Lions Foundation, the town also contributed to the facility that will allow the elderly and people with disabilities to have a day at the beach. Wheelchair accessible, the completed facility allows everyone easy access to summer’s fun.

The Highway Department, under the leadership of Superintendent Jay Card Jr., donated materials and labor to construct the foundation of the pavilion and make the walkway a reality. Island architect Pamela Pospisil worked on the project pro bono.

And Saturday, June 2, the Lions organized the first ever Island-wide “cleanup,” which attracted 135 volunteers who set out to beautify the Island by removing roadside trash. At 11 different locations, the volunteers removed 1,000 pounds of debris.

The Police and Highway departments helped with the organization of volunteers and picking up the bags of trash and depositing them at the Recycling Center.

Following the Lions Club lead of giving back to the community, STARs Café and Marie Eiffel’s Market provided a quick breakfast at the Center firehouse. Later, the Fire Department pitched in with a free barbecue for the volunteers.

First chartered in 1950 on Shelter Island, the Lions Club here has never stopped giving back, making their motto — “We Serve” — not just a promise but also a reality.

If you’re interested in contributing to the Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation, go to shelterislandlions.org/donate/ for information on how you can help support the many charitable activities the Lions support.