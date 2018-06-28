Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Candice E. Coy, 37, of Miami Beach, Florida surrended to the Police Department on June 20 as a result of an outstanding bench warrant. She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on $500 bail and instructed to return at a later date.

On June 21, Eros Ratiashvili, 52, of Shelter Island was stopped by police on North Ferry Road as a result of a prior unlicensed operation charge and arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for unlicensed operation. His vehicle was seized under Suffolk County’s DWI seizure law. Mr. Ratiashvili was released on station house bail of $100.

Police stopped Joseph W. Ryder, 37, of Shelter Island on West Neck Road on June 25 for not wearing a seatbelt. He was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant from Southampton Court for possession of a hyperdermic instrument and for unlicensed operation. Mr. Ryder was issued a court appearance ticket and then turned over to Southampton Village police on the bench warrant.

SUMMONSES

A bay constable issued two summonses to Scott M. Kesler of Shelter Island — one for securing his boat at a private mooring without the owner’s permission on May 26 and the other for mooring his boat without the appropriate gear on June 11.

Two speeding tickets were issued on St. Mary’s Road: to Jorge L. Borrayo-Valdez of Riverhead on June 19 — 47 mph in a 35-mph zone — and Hector A. Paredes Velasquez of Waldorf, Maryland on June 22 — 44 mph. Mr. Borrayo-Valdez also received a summons for unlicensed operation.

David M. Noj-Curup of Shelter Island was given a ticket on Bootleggers Alley on June 20 for unlicensed operation.

On June 23, Mario R. Garcia Odriquez of Greenport was stopped by police on South Midway Road for driving with inadequate or no brake lights and was subsequently ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Alessandr M. Ietta of Hohokus, New Jersey was given a summons on South Cartwright Road on June 24 for failure to yield the right of way at a yield sign.

ACCIDENTS

Alan H. Rose of New York City was backing out of a parking space at the North Ferry office on June 21 when he hit the rear passenger-side quarter-panel of a vehicle driven by Mark J. Sullivan of Larchmont, New York. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On June 22, Alexandre J. Davis of New York City was making a left turn out of a driveway onto Shorewood Drive when he hit a tree, causing over $1,000 to the right front quarter panel and under carriage of his vehicle.

Jessica A. Montgomery of East Rockaway was driving on North Midway Road on June 24 when a deer jumped onto the windshield, resulting in over $1,000 in damage to the front end and roof of her vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a report of an open garage door on June 19 and secured it, and a caller reported being a victim of an internet scam.

The SIPD checked on all town landings on June 20 for compliance with new legislation requiring boat permits. Although many owners complied, approximately 56 boats still did not have permits.

On the 21, police received a report about a resident seeing signs of a fire adjacent to the home. The flames were caused by overgrown conditions on a utility pole. PSEG was notifed. Police investigated a violation of an order of protection in the Heights.

An anonymous caller on June 22 said a vehicle was speeding in a West Neck parking lot. Police located the driver who claimed not to be speeding but was advised to drive slowly in parking areas.

Reports of loud music were reported on June 23 — one at the Dory where officers said the music was at a reasonable level, although the owner turned down the volume. The second was at a graduation party in Menantic. The caller requested that the volume be lowered after 10 p.m. Police followed up on a report of violation of an environmental protection law at Bootleggers Alley — no violations were noted.

On June 24, police responded to a domestic dispute in Silver Beach, and followed up on a caller’s report of fireworks in the Center. The resident agreed not to set off any more fireworks, which were part of a graduation celebration.

A complaint about loud music and talking at a residence in the Center was received on June 25. The tenant agreed to keep the music down and bring the guests inside. Police removed a floating hazard in the water off Ram Island.

Four automatic fire alarms were activated during the week at locations in Cartwright, the Heights, Center and Hay Beach.The SIFD responded to all four. One was the result of a smoke detector with low batteries, a second was reported as a false alarm, another was caused by a faulty alarm and the fourth was set off by smoke from cooking.

During the week, dogs at large were reported in the Center and the Heights. Officers also intervened in a dispute about unleashed dogs in Menantic.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES TARGETED AT CHECKPOINTS



On June 21, between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Town Police and a New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit conducted three safety checkpoints for commercial vehicles on Grand Avenue and along Route 114. A total of 69 summonses for violations were issued and six commercial vehicles were taken out of service. Thirty-four inspections resulted in warnings.

Although this enforcement program is an annual event, SIPD Chief Jim Read said more violations were reported this year than in previous years.

Tickets were written by both police agencies. Of the 33 issued by Shelter Island police, more than 15 violations were for uninspected vehicles. Others included unlicensed operation, non-functioning horn, unsafe tires, obstructed visibility, failure to cover loose cargo, improper indicator and license plate lights, no posted state transportation decal, and inadequate emergency brakes and directional signals.