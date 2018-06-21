Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On the afternoon of June 18, Graeme A. Baker, 27, of Shelter Island was stopped in the Center for speeding in a posted zone, failure to signal and having an uninspected vehicle. Subsequent to further investigation, he was arrested for operating with a suspended license. The defendant was processed at Shelter Island Police Headquarters, released on station house bail of $100 and directed to appear at court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On June 13, Sosa Corna Florencio of Southold was ticketed for inadequate lights and unlicensed operation. Bradford W. Reid of Scarsdale received a summons on June 15 for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electrical device. On June 17, Patricia Gardner of New York City was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone without a hands-free device.

On June 16, the following summonses were issued by the bay constable: Alfredo Pena III of Cutler Bay, Florida was ticketed for being anchored within 400 feet of Crescent Beach swimming area. Arthur Brunner of Miami, Florida was ticketed for no vessel registration, near Crescent Beach. Walter F. Wisniewski of Smithtown for an unregistered vessel, near Island Boat Yard. Miguel Bernal of Woodhaven for no fire extinguisher aboard, off Paradise Point.

In Gardiner’s Bay on June 16, a vessel operator reported that occupants of a small aluminum boat had tampered with his fish pots outside Coecles Harbor. The bay constable located the boat and gave occupants a warning about tampering with private property.

On June 17, a 65-foot ocean yacht operated by Lee J. Nicholson of Mt. Sinai in North Channel waked the M/V Islander North Ferry, causing it to take seawater over the bow and soak cars. The operator was given warning of the wake as well as a summons for an unregistered vessel.

ALARMS

On June 12 at a Ram Island residence, an alarm was accidentally set off by a house cleaning crew. A Montclair burglar alarm was set off June 15 by an employee who had the wrong pass code.

On June 17, in the Center, a fire alarm pull station was activated accidentally. On June 18 in the Heights a CO2 alarm was activated due to low batteries.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 10, police opened a confidential drug investigation. On June 12, police conducted radar enforcement in West Neck; no violations were observed.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on June 12.

On June 14, a caller reported losing a white gold and diamond wedding ring at Sunset Beach; police spoke with management who had no property turned in. Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center.

That day, a call received from the South Ferry said a driver left the ferry without paying, possibly heading to North Ferry. Police located the vehicle on North Ferry Line at Cedar Avenue. The driver was advised to turn around and pay South Ferry.

On June 15, there was a report in the Heights of violation of order of protection. Another caller reported a person sleeping in a car at a Center parking lot with a door open. The occupant was found to be sleeping due to working early morning hours as a pastry chef.

A Center caller complained of a trespasser yelling and using threatening language towards him. Police advised the trespasser if he enters the property again he will be subject to arrest.

All SIPD officers and TCOs assisted with setup/cleanup for the 10K on June 16 as well as foot patrol, vehicle patrol and traffic posts for the race.

Later, police received a complaint of a dark sky violation in Menantic, with neighbors shining a spotlight into the caller’s window. Police advised the neighbors, who turned the light off, and advised the Building Department.

On June 17, police conducted radar enforcement in West Neck. Police conducted radar enforcement in the Center on June 18, resulting in one speed violation and an arrest. Officers responded to assist with an emotionally disturbed person at the Center on that date.

AIDED CASES

On June 13, June 15 and June 17 Shelter Island Emergency Services assisted four individuals and transported them to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

PARKING TICKETS

Traffic Control Officers issued 20 parking tickets June 12-18.