Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On June 5, Jason T. Scott of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device. On June 8, William A. Lopez of Greenport received a summons for unlicensed vehicle operation on West Neck Road. Anthony L. Colavito of New Rochelle was ticketed on June 10 on North Ferry Road for inadequate tail lights.

BAY CONSTABLE

On June 9, Arturo Pliego of Brooklyn was given a summons off Paradise Point for a vessel not displaying proper NYS registration numbers. Another vessel near Bug Light was investigated for not displaying registration stickers but the operator had stickers and had not yet affixed them. Zarate Luis Zhanay, of Patchogue, was ticketed on June 10 for undersized porgies caught off Bootleggers Alley.

ACCIDENTS

On June 9, a vehicle operated by Amber F. Williams of Shelter Island struck a deer on West Neck Road; the deer ran off without apparent injuries. Damage to the vehicle exceeded $1,000.

Sheldon F. Kasowitz of New York City, who was traveling southbound on South Ferry Road on June 10, stopped at a stop sign and then attempted to make a left hand turn into a parking spot near the ferry. A second vehicle, operated by Paul B. Malone of Long Beach, stopped at the stop sign and was waved onto the ferry by a worker. A sideswipe collision occurred, resulting in damage to both vehicles exceeding $1,000. Later, a vehicle operated by Anna M. Rampmaier of Shelter Island was backing out of the parking lot of Maria’s Kitchen on Jaspa Road when it struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle. There were no injuries; damage exceeded $1,000.

ALARMS

On June 5, police and SIFD responded to a fire alarm from the Mashomack Manor House, which was determined to be a false alarm.

The next day SIFD Chief Reiter reported a negative false alarm in Ram Island activated by a low battery. Another alarm that day was activated for motion at a Ram Island residence; police checked and found doors and windows secure.

On June 6, a fire alarm at a South Ferry Hills residence was found to have been activated by cooking smoke in the kitchen.

On June 10, a smoke alarm was activated by cooking in a West Neck location. A Hay Beach garage door alarm on June 11 was false, as was a Shorewood fire alarm.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 5 police conducted radar enforcement in the Center, resulting in one verbal warning.

Officers visited with elementary school students on June 6 as part of the Lunch With a Police Officer Program. An officer concluded the High School D.A.R.E.

On June 7, an officer participated in Donuts with Doctor Finn at the school.

That day, a caller reported people fishing from a private dock in West Neck; officers gave a verbal warning on trespassing and subjects left. Police conducted radar enforcement in the Center on that date; no violations were observed.

A suspicious vehicle was reported near the South Ferry on June 8; police determined the occupant was sleeping and waiting for the first boat.

On that date, a report was filed to document a domestic dispute; no criminal charges are being pursued at this time. Police investigated a report from West Neck that the Shelter Island Shuttle Company had their tent on the beach blocking the launch area and fire zone. The tent was moved.

On June 8, the East Hampton Town Police Department and Coast Guard requested Shelter Island Marine 10 respond to a boat fire in Gardiner’s Bay between Gardiner’s Island and East Hampton. SIFD Marine 10 and SIPD Marine 11 responded and assisted.

On the evening of June 9 a petit larceny was reported in the Heights; a car had been moved from where it was parked to a handicapped space and a phone charging cord had been removed from the center console. Later that evening, police responded to reports of loud music in Ram Island; upon arrival music had been turned off.

That night police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the town landing in Silver Beach with bright headlights on. Persons were found to be unloading fishing equipment and planning on fishing through the night with a registered inflatable boat; all had valid New York State IDs and fishing permits.

On June 9 radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights and Cartwright areas; no violations were observed.

On June 10 a Long View caller asked police to investigate a strange phone call received from an individual who stated that he was in need of money and food. Police contacted the subject and a caretaker who said the call was made when subject was hospitalized; there were no problems at that time.

A violent domestic dispute was reported in the Center on June 10.

On June 11, police assisted a South Ferry Hills resident in her home following a fall; no medical attention was required. Police responded to reports of a barking dog in front of Robin Lane in South Ferry Hills that day; the owner was notified, apologized and brought the dog inside the residence.

That day, police transported an individual to ELIH for a psychological evaluation.

Police assisted with locked cars and with lost property on several days.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on June 5, June 8, June 9, June 10 and June 11 and transported patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

PARKING TICKETS

Traffic Control Officers issued 17 parking tickets during the week of June 5-11.