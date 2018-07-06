Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

Antonio Villanueva-Avile, age 40, of Aguada, Puerto Rico was arrested on the morning of May 31 on Ram Island Drive and charged with Driving While Intoxicated after being stopped for numerous vehicle and traffic violations. The defendant was held overnight and later arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.

Summonses

In response to a call on May 29, the Animal Control Officer issued a summons to Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island for allowing one dog to run at large in the Center.

David M. Noj-Curup of Shelter Island was ticketed on May 30 for operating a motor vehicle without a license and while improperly using a mobile device.

On May 31, Palma Sanchez Fernandez of Shelter Island was stopped on South Ferry Road and given a summons for inadequate lights and unlicensed operation. Joseph L. Bonin of Mount Vernon received a summons on June 1 for failing to stop at a stop sign on North Menantic Road.

On June 2, Perry Gershon of East Hampton was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on St. Mary’s Road. Mary A. Reiter of Shelter Island was given a summons on that date for an uninspected vehicle on North Ferry Road.

On June 3, Deborah D. Lynch of Scarsdale was given a summons for speeding 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on South Cartwright Road.

On June 4, Jose R. Argueta of Huntington was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

Accidents

On May 30 a vehicle operated by Anne E. Caccese, of Shelter Island, was parked in the IGA parking lot when a passenger opened his door as another vehicle, driven by Susan L. Jones of Ithaca, New York, pulled into the adjacent spot and struck the open door. Damage to doors on both vehicles exceeded $1,000.

On May 31, while boarding the South Ferry from North Haven, Martha Y. Ariaspineda reported hitting a piece of reinforcing bar coming from the side of a pickup truck. Damage to the passenger side mirror was under $1,000.

On June 3, driver Paul F. Olinkiewicz of Shelter Island was backing out of a space at IGA when his car struck a pedestrian, Francesco Oliveto of Port Jefferson. Mr. Oliveto sustained injuries to his knees, hands, back and neck. He transported himself to Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) for treatment. There was no damage to the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 30, police held a school safety discussion with faculty at the request of Dr. Finn and Todd Gulluscio. Police participated in DARE graduation activities with the 5th grade on June 1.

On that date, police opened a confidential investigation. On June 2, police and PBA assisted with traffic during the Lions cleanup. Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Heights on June 3; no violations were observed.

On June 3, police observed individuals fishing on a North Ferry boat and obtained identification. The boat deck was cleaned of all fishing material and subjects advised of trespassing laws.

Later, an anonymous caller from Greenport complained of loud music coming from The Pridwin at 1:45 am. Police found the music was not loud when doors were closed; they advised security to keep windows and doors closed until a private party ended.

Traffic Control Officers issued 14 parking tickets this week.

Alarms

On May 29, police investigated a burglary alarm in West Neck and found no evidence of criminal activity. A fire alarm was investigated on Ram Island May 31; it was determined to have been accidentally set off by a contractor.

Later, police responded to a pendant alarm in Silver Beach and were advised by relatives no assistance or medical attention was needed.

A panic alarm was activated in Longview on June 2 but was found to be accidental.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams responded to calls for assistance on May 29 and 31 and June 1 and 2. Six people were transported to ELIH.