Shelter Island obituary: Adelaide Gradischer

Adelaide Gradischer passed away on June 14, 2018 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport after a short illness. She was 93 years old.

Adelaide was the daughter of Adeline and Frederick Adolph of Brooklyn and Lake Ronkonkoma. On July 25, 1948 she married Richard (Dick) Gradischer of Bellport. Early in their married life, Adelaide worked at Singer and then Kollsman. She and Dick built a home and raised their family in Stony Brook and retired to Shelter Island in 1986.

Adelaide was an avid quilter, producing beautiful wall hangings and bed quilts, her family said, and forged cherished friendships with fellow quilters.

She loved and appreciated her Shelter Island home, the flowers and wildlife surrounding it and the kindness of her neighbors. Adelaide also volunteered throughout her life, providing elder care at the Yaphank Infirmary, knitting caps for newborns, and working for many years at the Shelter Island Nutritional Lunch/Meals on Wheels program for seniors.

She is survived by her brother Frederick (Jinny) of Ocala, Florida; son Glenn Gradischer (Karen) of Canton, Connecticut; daughter Lee Carbonneau (Scott) of Loudon, New Hampshire; five grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Adelaide was preceded in death by Dick in 1995 and her sister, Muriel Heiter.

Her family and friends said they will miss her love and the many stories of a life well lived, of travel adventures and misadventures and her passion for sewing, quilting, and collecting kaleidoscopes.

Her family wants to send a special thank you to the staff at the Eastern Long Island Hospital, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and the Shelter Island Office for Senior Services for their care and support.

The burial took place on Saturday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at the Shelter Island Cemetery behind the Presbyterian Church at 32 North Ferry Road.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving in Adelaide’s memory to the Shelter Island Meals on Wheels or Senior Center. Make checks payable to Town of Shelter Island and specify either Meals on Wheels or Senior Center in the lower left corner, and mail to: Town of Shelter Island, PO Box 970, Shelter Island, NY 11964, Attn: Karin Bennett.

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