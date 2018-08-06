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Shelter Island EMS volunteers honored at The Pridwin

By Reporter Staff

MARY ELLEN McGAHEY PHOTOS Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services C0-Lieutenant Cathy Rasmussen was named EMT of the Year at the annual awards dinner Thursday event held at The Pridwin.
MARY ELLEN McGAYHEY PHOTOS Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services C0-Lieutenant Cathy Rasmussen was named EMT of the Year at the annual awards dinner held at The Pridwin on Thursday evening. Flanking Ms. Rasmussen is EMS Director Jack Thilberg, left, and Chief Phil Power.

At the annual Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services gala Awards Dinner at The Pridwin Thursday night, Co-Lieutenant Cathy Rasmussen was named EMT of the Year.

In addition, several other volunteers and the EMS Advisory Board were honored.

The Reporter will have a full story on the event in its issue of Thursday, June 14.

EMS Captain Judy Sherman, shown with Director Thilberg and Chief Power, was honored for her
EMS Captain Judy Sherman, shown with Director Thilberg and Chief Power, was honored for her “years of dedication and hard work.” Ms. Sherman joined the agency in 1977.
Jim Preston, being congratualted by Mr. Thilberg, is head of the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation.
Jim Preston, being congratulated by Director Thilberg, is chairman of the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation.
From left, Jim Preston, Chairman of the EMS Advisory Board Chairman Peter McCracken, Advisory Board member Marian Brownlie and Chief Thilberg.
From left, Jim Preston, Chairman of the EMS Advisory Board  Peter McCracken, Advisory Board member Marian Brownlie and Chief Thilberg.

 

 