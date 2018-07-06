Shelter Island Reporter calendar

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After-school fun, on full-session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga-based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

Mashomack Wildlife Explorers, for grades pre-K to 4. “Explorers: Turtles!” with Cindy Belt and Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children taken to Mashomack on the Recreation Bus after school. Pick up at Mashomack Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

“Fake News,” how to identify alternative facts in a post-truth world. Led by Julia Brennan with a panel of distinguished journalists who define fake news, why it spreads and how to be media literate in a post-truth world. 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Sushi for dessert, a cooking class for grades K through 5 led by Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4 p.m., Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Chamber Music Workshop master classes, Perlman Music Program faculty coach young artist ensembles in works by Bartok, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schumann and Shostakovich. 7 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

First Saturday CSA pick up, 9 to 11 a.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Coffee and coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Bullet Journaling 101, a workshop to create a planner, to-do list and diary all in one. 2 p.m., library. Sign-up required. (631) 749-0042.

Where’s the Beef? Learn how rotational grazing of cattle promotes soil health. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sylvester Manor farmstand. Hands-on experience to move cattle on the back pastures of the farm. Free. For details call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

“Sail Into Summer,” biennial cocktail party and auction to benefit East End Hospice. 5:30 to 8 p.m., Shelter Island Yacht Club. For details call Christine Michne at (631) 288-7080 or email cmichne@eeh.org.

Blue Trail Truck Tour, Mashomack Preserve’s 10-mile Blue Trail leads guests through an oak forest, meadows and beside vernal and coastal ponds. The hike is usually reserved for those hardy enough for long walk, but the special tour by truck allows nature lovers with limited stamina to experience the far reaches of the preserve. For ages 12 and up from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

“Tutti Suonare,” a chamber music and chorus concert by the Perlman Music Program. Faculty Itzhak Perlman, Merry Peckham, Roger Tapping, Don Weilerstein, and Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein join young artist participants of the 2018 Chamber Music Workshop to perform classical chamber music masterworks. Patrick Romano conducts the PMP Chorus. 4:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. $50. Tickets extremely limited, call (212) 877-5045 for information.

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

Crystal singing bowl meditation, for ages 18 and up offered by Maria Maier. 1 p.m. Shelter Island Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Shelter Island Book Club, discusses Isabel Vincent’s “Dinner with Edward: A Story of an Unexpected Friendship.” 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Chamber Music Workshop master class with Roger Tapping, Perlman Music Program faculty coach young artist ensembles in works by Bartok, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schumann, and Shostakovich. 7 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

First Wednesday CSA pick up, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Chamber Music Workshop master classe with Joel Krosnick Perlman Music Program faculty coach young artist ensembles in works by Bartok, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schumann and Shostakovich. 7 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Mashomack Wildlife Explorers, for grades Pre-K to 4. “Feeling Fishy ” with Cindy Belt and Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children taken to Mashomack on the Recreation Bus after school. Pick up at Mashomack Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Russia’s Foreign Policy.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

Chamber Music Workshop master class with Don Weilerstein, artist-faculty coach young artist ensembles in works by Bartok, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schumann and Shostakovich. 7 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

Chamber Music Workshop, celebration concerts. Young Perlman Music Program musicians perform works by Bartok, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schumann and Shostakovich. Concerts at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Friday Night Dialogues, Isabel Vincent, author of “Dinner with Edward: A Story of an Unexpected Friendship.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

Foraging on the Farm, a workshop with herbalist Dawn Petter to explore native plants that grow wild at Sylvester Manor. 3 to 5 p.m. Participants go home with their own herbal tincture made in class and recipe cards. $65 includes materials. To register, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

39th Annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk, begins 5:30 p.m. at Shelter Island School. Ends at Fiske Field. 10K Entry fee $40 ($50 day of race). 5K fee is $30 ($40 on race day). $15 for kids under 14, Veterans free. Register at shelterislandrun.com.