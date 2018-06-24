Richard’s Almanac: When do you realize that you’re really old?

The onset is very gradual with a great deal of denial along the way. I remember receiving AARP information when I turned 55 and asking my parents who had just become octogenarians why they were not members. My mother’s reply was, “That’s just for old people.”

I always looked with a cautious eye on those “over 55” places to retire and their restrictions on young folks — I know that they can visit but there are restrictions on lengthy stays. Not for me I said.

And that’s why I have never wanted to stay too long in Florida because there are too many old people there, like it was contagious.

I have never been a fitness nut but could always hold my own in a variety of physical activities. Right before my retirement six years ago, I used to take pride in matching my students head to head in push-ups. And it was not that long ago that I coached cross country and track teams.

Even at my 70th birthday party I felt young, not being daunted by any activity. But now I have to admit that there are a number of activities I just cannot do because of an aging body. And I have to accept that.

I have written before about aches and pains that stay a lot longer than before. But now it seems that they just linger. I thought about this as I watched the 10K runners go past my house last Saturday. They were in the final stretch of the race and giving it their all. I realized that this is a younger person’s activity. All sorts and conditions of runners came by. There were a few seniors, but in the main it was a young person’s event.

I know that I could never survive running the race myself. For the same reasons, I have to curtail other things I used to do. I love to work on old cars but crawling up inside a fender well to remove brake and suspension parts can’t be done anymore.

And when did 2x4s so necessary for those construction projects I enjoy get so heavy? When did those ladders so necessary for getting to the second story get so wobbly?

Am I going to move to an over-55 community? I don’t think so.

I did make a concession a few years ago to have someone cut my grass so maybe I’ll be making a few more for my home improvement projects in the future. In a sense I’ll be following the old adage that, “If you get pains in the joints, stay out of those joints.”

As I move through these senior years, I am thankful that I am here. So many of the friends and acquaintances I made along the way are not. I guess that one must just accept the limitations created by age and enjoy every day!

I felt this last week when I went out in my boat with my grandson. I let him take over the helm while I sat comfortably in a chair on the deck and enjoyed the ride. Very comfortable and relaxing. I’ll be doing more of this.