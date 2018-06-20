Police: To all boaters who store boats on town property

The Shelter Island Police Department has issued a press release:

“A valid Town Boat Storage on Town Property sticker is now required for all boats stored at Shelter Island Town Landings and on town property, pursuant to recent legislation passed by the Shelter Island Town Board. The new law was created to address the public safety and environmental issues created by unidentified craft left on public properties.

“Applications for this permit can be obtained at Police Headquarters, 44 North Ferry Road. The permit costs $15.00 and will remain valid until November 30, 2019. Proof of residency is required. The current regulations are still in effect: that all boats have clear identification, be properly secured, stored only in designated locations and removed each year between November 30 and March 31,

“If your boat does not have a permit, it can now be impounded without prior notice, so residents are strongly advised to purchase the required permit and affix the sticker before storing a boat on Town property.

“The Police Department wishes to thank the 82 residents who, as of this writing, have already obtained their permit.”