Meeting schedule for June 7 through 14
The following meetings are scheduled between now and June 12, all in the Town Hall Meeting Room unless otherwise specified.
Thursday, June 7
Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Committee at 6 p.m.
Monday, June 11
Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board at 8:30 a.m.
Board of Education at 6 p.m. in the School Board Conference Room
Conservation Advisory Committee at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 12
Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee at 9 a.m.
Town Board Work Session at 1 p.m.
Planning Board at 7 p.m.