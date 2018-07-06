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Education

Meeting schedule for June 7 through 14

By Julie Lane

REPORTER FILE PHOTO Shelter Island Town Hall
REPORTER FILE PHOTO
Shelter Island Town Hall

The following meetings are scheduled between now and June 12, all in the Town Hall Meeting Room unless otherwise specified.

Thursday, June 7

Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Committee at 6 p.m.

Monday, June 11

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board at 8:30 a.m.

Board of Education at 6 p.m. in the School Board Conference Room

Conservation Advisory Committee at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 12

Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee at 9 a.m.

Town Board Work Session at 1 p.m.

Planning Board at 7 p.m.