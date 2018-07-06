Meeting schedule for June 7 through 14

The following meetings are scheduled between now and June 12, all in the Town Hall Meeting Room unless otherwise specified.

Thursday, June 7

Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Committee at 6 p.m.

Monday, June 11

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board at 8:30 a.m.

Board of Education at 6 p.m. in the School Board Conference Room

Conservation Advisory Committee at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 12

Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee at 9 a.m.

Town Board Work Session at 1 p.m.

Planning Board at 7 p.m.