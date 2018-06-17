Meet the winners of the 39th annual Shelter Island 10K

Kenyan-born Linus Kiplagat literally ran away with the 39th annual Shelter Island 10K race, finishing ahead of his countryman Isaac Mukundi by 1.5 minutes.

The 23-year old Lansing, Michigan resident broke away from Mukundi, 30, at the two-mile mark and was never challenged, finishing with a time of 29 minutes, 45 seconds.

Ethiopian-born Birtukan Fente Alemu took the prize as the first woman to finish, running the Island’s 10K in 33 minutes and 40 seconds.

The first Island man across the finish line was Gary Baddeley — who took that honor for the second consecutive year — and the first Island woman was 17-year-old Shelter Island School track and cross country star Lindsey Gallagher.

The Reporter will publish a full report and more photos on this site and in our June 21 print edition.