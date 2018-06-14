On your mark … get ready … 39th Annual 10K Run/5K Walk set to step off

Anyone familiar with Shelter Island is always struck by the vibrancy and community spirit that, while always here, is most noticeable on 10K race day. Saturday is expected to bring 2,000 runners and walkers to the Island for the 39th Annual Shelter Island 10K Run/5K Walk with at least that many fans lining the streets to encourage the competitors.

It’s all in the name of charity for a number of fine causes (see the June 7 Reporter), and nothing stops participants and onlookers from enjoying a day of fun, come rain or shine.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,550 people signed up and usually many more will register on Friday and Saturday.

The Post-Race Festival has been moved from SALT at the southern end of the Island to the Center where vendors will be setting up outside the American Legion Post. DJ Twilo will be providing music and food trucks will be available post-race starting at 6:30 p.m. But vendors, kids’ activities and music will also be on hand in the Center starting about 2:30.

Once again, former racing legends and Olympians Joan Benoit Samuelson and Bill Rodgers will be running the course, setting the pace in their age groups.

But before they take to the course on Saturday, they will join Dr. Frank Adipietro in a WLNG radio interview Friday afternoon about their goals for the race and some lively talk about their running careers. That show broadcasts outside the Shelter Island School beginning at 1 p.m.

Racers can pick up their registration packets at the school gymnasium between 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, while the pre-race Pasta Buffet sponsored by Shelter Island students will be held at the same time across the street at the American Legion Hall. There will be a gluten free/vegetarian option available at the Pasta Buffet provided by STARs Café.

Advance reservations for the pasta party cost $15, or $20 at the door. Children under 12 eat for $5 and $30 feeds the whole family. Island residents pay $15 each or, again, $30 for the whole family.

For those who need to pick up their registration packets or those who haven’t pre-registered, volunteers will be back at the school gymnasium between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. But race organizers warn that if you don’t register by 4 p.m. Saturday, you’re not guaranteed a race number. You can still run the course or walk the 5K, but your time won’t be recorded.

Advance registration for the 10K is $40 but that jumps to $50 on Saturday. For the 5K Walk, the advance registration fee is $30 and that hikes to $40 on Saturday. Runners under 14 pay $15 and veterans are free.

Lexson Therapy will be on hand for free massages. At 4:30, the pre-race stretching clinic starts on the lawn outside the school.

At 4 p.m. there’s “fun kids race” at Fiske Field that traditionally has parents as excited as their offspring.

The 10K gets underway promptly at 5:30 p.m. outside the school, followed by the 5K at 5:50 p.m.

The awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Post Race Festival in the Center where medals and prize money will be presented.

TRANSPORTATION

This year’s race will make for some tricky travel whether people are arriving via North or South ferries. The U.S. Open Golf Tournament is being played at the the Shinnecock Golf Course in Southampton and the popular but traffic-snarling Strawberry Festival will be on the North Fork.

Add to that the presence of the tall ship Amistad visiting Greenport Harbor attracting visitors to the village.

Free shuttle buses will run regularly between each ferry and the Center from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The last North Ferry departs Shelter Island at 12:45 a.m., Sunday, and the last South Ferry leaves at 1:45 a.m., Sunday morning.