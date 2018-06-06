Major traffic delays start Monday

Drivers, get ready for the perfect storm when it comes to traffic next week. That’s the word from Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read.

Beginning on Monday, the U.S. Golf Tournament at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton will be causing traffic delays on the South Fork.

Any South Fork delays generally result in much more traffic on the North Fork with people opting to use North Ferry to get to Shelter Island and the Hamptons.

But wait. The North Fork will be no picnic either.

Planned road paving on Shelter Island will delay traffic across the Island. And on Thursdays there’s typically more truck traffic accessing the Island and Hamptons via North Ferry as summer residents get their houses ready for the season.

Add to that the tall ship Armistad will be sailing into Greenport Harbor on Thursday, June 14 for a three-day stay. Plus the Strawberry Festival sets up that night for a three-day run on Route 48 in Mattituck, certain to delay traffic between Friday, June 15, and Sunday, June 17, next week on both Routes 25 and 48.

And on Saturday, June 16, there’s the Shelter Island 10K that typically attracts about 2,000 runners and even more spectators. While the race doesn’t step off until 5:30 p.m., the Island begins to fill with people earlier in the afternoon and the post-race party will be held in the Center outside the American Legion Post, meaning continued slowdowns of traffic on the Island well into the night hours.

Both the Strawberry Festival and the U.S. Open Golf Tournament continue through Sunday, June 17, which is also Father’s Day.

The advice from police: Park your car in the driveway and use a bicycle.

j.lane@sireporter.com