Lions Club roadside cleanup set for Saturday morning

It may be raining today, but the Lions Club roadside cleanup scheduled for Saturday morning is on — rain or shine — and the weatherman is currently offering to cooperate. Thunderstorms are not predicted until later Saturday afternoon, with the morning expected to be cloudy, but dry.

Volunteers should register at cleanup.shelterislandlions.org where there is a map of the Island that gives volunteers an opportunity to indicate the area they want to be assigned.

The day starts at the Center Firehouse at 10 a.m. where doughnuts and coffee will be served prior to volunteers spreading out throughout the Island for the roadside cleanups. If thunderstorms intervene, all volunteers will be taken off the roads, but Lions Club members are optimistic that the worst of the weather will hold off until the cleanup is completed.

Plans call for volunteers to work from until about 2 p.m. before returning to the Center Firehouse for a free barbecue by Shelter Island Fire Department members.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. plans to make the rounds with his own truck to pick up bags of debris the volunteers gather.

Bring work gloves, bug/tick repellent and a reusable water bottle.

The Lions Club will be supplying orange vests and bags for the debris.

j.lane@sireporter.com