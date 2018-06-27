Kids Stuff: Week of June 28

The Reporter provides a weekly list of local kid-friendly programs that will get your little ones out of your hair and into the world. Here are some of our favorites:

Do your kids dream of cars? On June 30, the Shelter Island Historical Society will partner with the Shelter Island Fire Department to sponsor the sixth annual Shelter Island Car Show.

The show will take place at the corner of 38 Burns Road and North Cartwright from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Expect over 100 antique cars, classic cars, muscle cars and fire trucks. Food and beverages will be sold. $10 regular admission, children under 6 enter for free. The rain date is July 1. For more details, visit shelterislandhistorical.org/annualcarshow or call (631) 749-0025.

Attention raw fish enthusiasts! This Saturday, June 30 at 2:30 p.m., the Shelter Island Library will be offering a one-time program called “Family Sushi.” An expert will explain the history of Japanese sushi and teach participants how to make it. Registration required, call (631) 749-0042.

Do you or your kids want to learn tennis? The Town Recreation Department will sponsor Summer Tennis at the FIT courts for adults and children in grades 1 and up. Age groups will meet at various times on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for 14 sessions. $150 for grades 1 to 6 and $180 for grades 7 through adult. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Do your kids want to learn basketball more than they want to learn tennis? Do they not want to learn tennis at all? You’re in luck. The Brook Sales Basketball Clinic will be offered at the Shelter Island School gym from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for grades 5 to 8 and from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades 9 to 12. Meets Thursdays and Fridays for six weeks. $280. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Want to instill your young ones with a life-long appreciation of nature and agriculture? Starting on July 7, the Sylvester Manor Farmstand will offer free “Story Thymes” on Saturdays. Farm-related stories will be read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m. Program ends August 26th. For details visit sylvestormanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

The Shelter Island Library offers Family Story Time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. and Kids Yoga on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for more details.

The Shelter Island School offers an Open Gym for children grades 6 to 12 on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and a free Volleyball Open Gym on Tuesdays for grades 7 to 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Camp Quinipet offers an All-Faith Youth Group meeting on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for children grades 8 to 12. Meet in Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.