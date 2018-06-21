Kids’ Stuff: June 21, 2018

The Reporter provides a weekly round-up of local kid-friendly programs that will get your little ones out of the house and into the sun, sand and sea. Here are some of our favorites.

Into old cars? On June 30, the Shelter Island Car Show will bring dozens of antique and classic cars and vintage fire trucks to Fireman’s Field. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Fire Department, the show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chips, water, soft drinks and hot dogs will be sold. Tickets are $10, $5 for children over the age of 6 and free for children 5 and under. A family package is available for $25. For details, check out shelterislandhistorical.org/annualcarshow or call (631) 749-0025.

Does the early bird really get the worm? Find out on Saturday, June 23, from 8 to 10 a.m. Mashomack’s Laspia Family Trail is offering a program called “Birding by Ear” for adults and children ages 12 and up. Participants are advised to bring binoculars. For details, call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Nature is important. Your kids should learn about it! Starting on Monday, June 25, Mashomack Preserve is offering an environmental education program for children ages 8 to 12. Participants will hike, “muddle” in a marsh, take a canoe trip and create nature art. The program will run until June 28. $250 per child, scholarships are available. Call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

On Thursdays, Susan Binder invites kids ages 7 to 11 to try Zumba. Class will run from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. at the American Legion Youth Center. $5 a class.

Camp Quinipet hosts an All-Faith Youth Group for grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Camp Quinipet Welcome Center.

The Shelter Island Library hosts several family-friendly events throughout the week, including Family Story Time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. and Kids Yoga on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Call the library for dates and further information at (631) 749-0042.

The Shelter Island School hosts an open gym for kids in grades 6 through 12 on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m.