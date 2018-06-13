Interested in the Great Outdoors? This Thursday, June 14th, Cindy Belt and Bethany Ortmann invite kids in grades pre-k through 4 to “Feeling Fishy,” a Town Recreation Department-sponsored program that encourages the exploration of the wildlife at Mashomack Nature Preserve. Children will be taken to Mashomack on the Recreation Bus after school and be picked up at the Mashomack Visitor Center. The program will cost $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Attention fun-loving families! On Saturday, June 16th, the 39th Annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island School and will be followed by a Family Fun Post Race Festival on the race grounds at the American Legion Hall.

Activities will include music, dancing, a photo booth, carnival games and face painting, silent auction, food trucks, local food and beverage purveyors and a barbecue free to all runners. A bounce house and children’s activities will be available from 2:30 p.m. to dusk. The entry fee for the 10K will be $40 ($50 on the day of the race); $30 for the 5K ($40 on race day); $15 for kids 14 and under and free for all veterans. Register at shelterislandrun.com.

Do your kids play golf? Do they want to try for free (provided that they are under the age of 12)?

On June 17th, the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill will host a Father’s Day Tournament for the whole family, club members and non-club members alike. A father in attendance is not required to participate, and the event will be scramble format. Check-in will be at 2:30 p.m. with a 3 p.m. shotgun tee-off. Prizes will be awarded at 5:30 p.m.

Advance reservations are required and a sign-up sheet can be found at the club’s pro shop or can be made at (631) 749-0416. Nine holes for members who own carts is $5 and for those without carts the fee is $15. For non-members entry is $40.