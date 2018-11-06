The Island gears up for the sixth annual car show

The Sixth Annual Car Show is ready to roll on June 30 at Fireman’s Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-oriented show offers acres of antique and classic muscle cards, sedans and working vehicles with their owners on hand to talk about their rides.

The event is presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Fire Department. The show serves as a fundraiser for both organizations. Chips, water and soft drinks will be available along with hot dogs and hamburgers that will be prepared by Shelter Island firefighters.

“We’re going to do food fireman style this year,” said Brian Lechmanski, second assistant chief of the Shelter Island Fire Department.

Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for children over the age of 6, free for children 5 and under and a family admission package is available for $25 for parents and children together.

To register a classic car or truck visit shelterislandhistorical.org/carshow2018 or call (631) 749-0025.