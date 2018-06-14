Island calendar

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. Al levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Mashomack Wildlife Explorers, for grades Pre-K to 4. “Feeling Fishy” with Cindy Belt and Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids taken to Mashomack on the Recreation Bus after school. Pick up at Mashomack Visitor Center. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Russia’s Foreign Policy.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

Chamber Music Workshop master class with Don Weilerstein, artist-faculty coach young artist ensembles in works by Bartok, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schumann and Shostakovich. 7 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

Chamber Music Workshop, celebration concerts. Young Perlman Music Program musicians perform works by Bartok, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schumann and Shostakovich. Concerts at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Friday Night Dialogues, Isabel Vincent author of “Dinner with Edward: A Story of an Unexpected Friendship.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

Plant exchange, the annual Isabel Bowditch Memorial Plant Exchange will be held at Havens House at 10 a.m. All are welcome to participate in the free plant exchanges.

Foraging on the Farm, a workshop with herbalist Dawn Petter to explore native plants that grow wild at Sylvester Manor. 3 to 5 p.m. Participants go home with their own herbal tincture made in class and recipe cards. $65 includes materials. To register, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

39th Annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk, begins 5:30 p.m. at Shelter Island School. Ends at Fiske Field. 10K Entry fee $40 ($50 day of race). 5K fee is $30 ($40 on race day). $15 for kids under 14, Veterans free. Register at shelterislandrun.com.

MONDAY, JUNE 18

Golf outing, the Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing takes place at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Proceeds benefit local organizations including Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program, Fighting Chance and MoRE Camp Adventure. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., followed by a BBQ lunch at 11:30, tee-off at 1 p.m., cocktails at 5 and dinner at 6. For more information contact Ahna Affinito at (518) 465-4747 or email aaffinito@picotte.com.

Mystery Book Club, discusses “A Great Deliverance” by Elizabeth George. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

Cookbook Club, discusses High Tea. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

Gaggle of Games, the Garden Club sponsors its annual “Gaggle of Games” in St. Mary’s hall at 12:30 p.m. Guests can gather a table of friends for the game of their choice at this fundraiser. There will be a silent auction and traditional strawberry shortcake will be served. Funds raised will be donated to The Gift of Life Foundation, East End Hospice and Veterans’ Memorials. All are welcome.

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

Summer Solstice Solitary Stroll, a self-guided tour of Mashomack’s trails for adults and children. The trails are open from dawn to dusk and guests are welcome to greet the dawn of summer with an early morning walk to hear birds sing. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

“Out to Lunch” bunch, residents age 60 and older go off-Island for lunch. Bus departs 11 a.m. from the American Legion Hall for lunch at Gosman’s Dock in Montauk. $6 ($7 non-residents) for transportation, participants pay for their own lunch. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. Register at (631) 749-0309.

“STRAWS,” screening of an award-winning documentary about the five million plastic straws used each day in the U.S. and tossed after one use. 7 p.m., library. Q&A follows. For information call Christine Tylee at (631) 765-6450 extension 208.

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

Birding by ear, on Mashomacks’s Laspia Family Trail is offered from 8 to 10 a.m. for adults and children ages 12 and up. The trail winds along the shores of Sanctuary Pond and is a popular birding area. Bring binoculars. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

7th annual Farm to Table, benefit dinner at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 6:30 to 11 p.m. Food, local wines, spirits, dancing and more. Tickets start at $750. For details call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

Summer music school, begins at the Perlman Music Program campus. Runs through August 13. perlmanmusicprogram.og. (212) 877-5045.

MONDAY, JUNE 25

Environmental education, runs until June 28 at Mashomack Preserve. Children ages 8 to 12 will hike, muddle in a marsh, take a canoe trip and create nature art. The program is $250 and scholarships are available. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, open daily through Labor Day (except Tuesdays) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

Movies at the library, “Greenwich Village: Music that Defined a Generation.” Noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

If you plant it, they will come, a workshop on organic pest management in Long Island agriculture at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 2 to 3 p.m. Offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

Jane Austen Book Club, discusses “Pride and Prejudice.” 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

Annual Faculty Concert, by teaching artists of Perlman Music Program’s summer music school. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Arrive early for seats or call (212) 877-5045 to inquire about membership and reservations.

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

Sixth annual Car Show, sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society in partnership with the Shelter Island Fire Department. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 38 Burns Road at the corner of North Cartwright. Antique and classic cars and trucks, vintage firetrucks. Food and beverages will be sold. $10. Children under 6 free. Raindate July 1. For details shelterislandhistorical.org/annualcarshow or (631) 749-0025.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “The Comedy of Errors.” 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Family Sushi, Sonomi explains the history of Japanese sushi rice dishes and teaches participants how to make them. 2:30 p.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

TUESDAY, JULY 3

Summer tennis, at FIT courts for grades 1 through adult. Age groups meet at various times from 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays for 14 sessions. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $150 for grades 1 to 6, $180 for grades 7 through adult. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Volleyball open gym, with Cindy Belt for grades 7 to 12. 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Meets Tuesdays through August 16. Free. Co-sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. Register at (631) 749-0309.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

June 15: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, 9 a.m., Village Hall

June 18: W.A.C., meeting, 7 p.m.

June 19: Town Board Work Session, 1 p.m.

June 20: Zoning Board of Appeals Work Session, 7:30 p.m.

June 21: W.Q.I.Q.B., meeting 6 p.m.