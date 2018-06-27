Business official to leave Shelter Island School District after one year

It’s one and done for Shelter Island School District business official Idowu Ogundipe.

Although he hasn’t formally resigned the Shelter Island position, Mr. Ogundipe will be going to the Wyandanch School District, Superintendent Christine Finn confirmed, after one year here. The reason is the new post is nearer to his residence, she said.“We will miss him,” Ms. Finn said, noting that she learned a lot in the past year working with him on the district’s budget and finances.

He will stay with Shelter Island until August, Ms. Finn said, adding that Mr. Ogundipe is working hard to ensure the district will be in good shape as he turns over his responsibilities to a successor yet to be chosen.



j.lane@sireporter.com