Highway, Public Works departments to finish stalled projects

Because of new Highway Department equipment and the Town Board creating a capital budget plan, work has begun on permanent repairs in some areas where only temporary fixes were affordable in the past.

One such project — a blocked culvert under Midway Road that was meant to feed saltwater from Dickerson Creek to the salt marshes on the north side of the road — now has a permanent fix.

Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said an old, rusted corrugated 18-inch pipe was removed and replaced by a 2-foot wide heavy-duty concrete pipe that is expected to have a long lifespan. What’s left to be done there is to plant beach grass and repave the road base, he said.

Department employees have also dealt with drainage issues in the Bowditch Road area and he has what he called “a massive list” of other areas where drainage is a problem. Mr. Card is prioritizing those areas on the list based on where drainage problems are most affecting houses that are flooding.

At the same time, a tough winter followed by a spring marked by heavy rains has created a lot of potholes throughout the town. Highway Department crews are expected to begin addressing those potholes this week, Mr. Card said.

Among the equipment the department was able to get this year was a “hot box” that dispenses hot asphalt to make solid repairs to pavements. Mr. Card was hoping this week to put the hot box into service for the first time, fixing some of those potholes that have developed because of the foul weather.